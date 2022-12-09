Special School Board Meeting

WISDOM FROM THE YOUNGEST - Hot Springs High School freshman Cayden Diamond spoke to the public meeting at the request of School Board President Christine LaFont, to present a student perspective on the closed campus question. He impromptu speech brought applause from the audience.

Meeting in special session with surprisingly sparse attendance, at Hot Springs High School (HSHS), the school board took public input and discussed the possibility of instituting a closed campus at the high school.

After what was described as a significant uptick in disciplinary and behavior issues, some that resulted in the involvement of the school district’s SRO (School Resource Officer) and the T-or-C Police Department, the idea of a closed campus was brought up again at the regular monthly school board meeting in November. This would mean students at the school would no longer be allowed to leave campus during the lunch period.

