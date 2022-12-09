Meeting in special session with surprisingly sparse attendance, at Hot Springs High School (HSHS), the school board took public input and discussed the possibility of instituting a closed campus at the high school.
After what was described as a significant uptick in disciplinary and behavior issues, some that resulted in the involvement of the school district’s SRO (School Resource Officer) and the T-or-C Police Department, the idea of a closed campus was brought up again at the regular monthly school board meeting in November. This would mean students at the school would no longer be allowed to leave campus during the lunch period.
With about 30 community members in attendance, the School Board President opened the meeting by taking public comments from the ten in attendance who indicated they wanted to speak to the issue, most of whom had children in the schools, or worked at the schools.
First to speak, John Diamond stated his concerns, but thought it imperative that if the campus were closed that staffing and infrastructure were prepared first. He was also concerned about food choices in the cafeteria if all students would have to eat there, concerns echoed by other speakers and board members. “If we are going to keep kids on campus, we need to have more and better food choices.” He also emphasized that closing the campus is not going to stop problems of smoking, drinking, use of drugs and other behavior problems, but would just bring them onto the campus.
Flora Trujillo, a 1958 HSHS grad whose children and grandchildren also went to school here stated she felt that closing the campus would discriminate against those many good students who are making the effort to do the right thing.
Daniel Terrazas, retired HSHS English teacher and football coach asked that before any decision is made, that the board does its due diligence and gets accurate and detailed data and statistics of the behavior and discipline issues. “We need accurate and good information on which to base any decision. There are a lot of good students who would be effected by this because of the behavior of the few who are causing the issues.”
Sergeant Jaffee Bloomquist of the T-or-C Police Department emphasized that his main concern is the safety and welfare of the students. He stated that there had been “many instances of shoplifting,” and that we were experiencing an “epidemic” of drug abuse and addiction. “We need to do better by our students, for their safety and their welfare.”
Mr. and Mrs. Apodaca, who are parents of children in the schools, and she a teacher at T-or-C Elementary, stated they were not comfortable with the idea of their children being completely unsupervised during that lunch period. “Children at the high school are 14 to 17-years old, mostly, and with the level of drugs out there in the community, fentanyl and vaping and other things,” that the safety of the children should come first. “With school shootings and everything else. If a student goes out and comes back, what they might have been doing, and what state they might be in when they return,” was a concern.
The school district’s SRO (School Resource Officer) said, “I’m here to keep these kids safe, all day, every day.” She said that if the kids were in school and there were issues, at least she and other adults were there to deal with the problems and keep them safe.
Elementary school teacher Eva Klein spoke about attendance. She said that attendance has been “horrible” at her school and that they instituted a system that rewards good attendance as an incentive. She urged the school to make the schools a safe and engaging environment, with more clubs and activities and more food options to engage more with students to make them want to attend. “Drugs and security issues are always going to be here. They are problems everywhere, so they will be in schools too.
Henry Nolden, HSHS government and history teacher wanted to board to look at the practical issues of closing the campus. Those included the need to hire more staff to monitor and enforce it, complete and secure fencing around the campus and more security. “We need to look at how we actually do this,” if that is what’s decided. He said that we need to be attending to the education of students, but also their moral and social development to help prepare them to be adults and good citizens. He saw closing the campus as a stopgap measure at best, until we can create the culture in the school and community where these things are unnecessary.
Russell Woolf, HSHS Dean of Students was asked to speak to the issue. He said that he saw good reasoning on both sides of the argument and saw himself as a neutral party. “I’m here for the safety and well-being of the students, whatever the decision. He offered the only hard statistics of the evening, quoting the total number of unexcused absences or tardy arrivals for the period November 7-30. In the fifth period, the one immediately after the lunch break, there were 449 late returns or complete absence. He said he thought that this would be the class period with the highest absences, but it was only marginally higher than the other six class periods of the school day. He further stated that a closed campus was last tried in the 2016-17 school year and was dropped before the year was over.
Perhaps the most reasoned, well received and eloquent statement came appropriately from a student. Board President Christine LaFont asked if there were any students at the meeting who might speak to the issue and say how they felt. At her behest, Cayden Diamond an HSHS Freshman strode forward and addressed the meeting. “I very much want an open campus. I am one of the top students of my class and I am definitely NOT getting into trouble with my 45 minutes of freedom.” She said that sometimes she might go to a store, take a walk, go to Sonic or McDonalds or even that, “we might go to Walmart and pick up some treats for our teachers.” Cayden further stated that while some might be doing things that they shouldn’t, instead of punishing them and also restricting all students, that we should be bringing in those who can guide those few to be more responsible and better student citizens. She said that having that small portion of unstructured free time allowed for exploration, refreshing and learning what you enjoy learning and doing. At the conclusion of her remarks, she received a loud long applause from the audience.
Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney, who also has children who attend schools in the district said it was she who asked the item to be placed on the agenda at the last school board meeting. She said that safety of students is aa huge concern for her. She stated that closing the campus was just one part of ensuring the safety of students. She voiced deep concern about drug use, traffic problems, and overall safety, all issues she wants to see addressed before a tragic incident occurs.
District Superintendent Nichole Burgin said that with outdoor shade structures due to be installed at the schools allowing for outdoor classroom experience, that fencing would be needed anyway, and that funding for this was being secured.
Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman and member Mark Hedge, both former longtime teachers at HSHS voiced concern that the move, though perhaps needed, would place even more responsibilities in the shoulders of teachers, already burdened by ever increasing duties, paperwork and regulations while also being short-staffed. Both stated that there were aspects on both sides of the issue that needed very careful consideration. Though stating he had mixed feelings about the issue, but that they needed to have all the details worked out, staffing and infrastructure before making this move if that is the decision.
In conclusion, Board President LaFont said that the board would be discussing this further, that more data and information would be gathered, and it would be an agenda item for a future board meeting as the school year goes forward. She said this is just the start of the discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.