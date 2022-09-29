JROTC Shooting Team

TIGER BATTALION SHOOTERS - The Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion sported rifle team competing in the Early Bird Meet included, from left to right, Angel Flores, Shy Sweetser, TeeJay Mayfield, Elaina Mays and Jesus Rios.

The JROTC shooting team traveled to Albuquerque to compete in the Early Bird Rifle Meet, hosted by El Dorado High School, September 23. With the Tiger Battalion sharpshooters going up against 34 teams from 19 schools including Santa Fe, Volcano Vista, Rio Rancho and Los Alamos. Many of the schools, including Hot Springs High, fielded two teams at the competition.

The Early Bird Meet is a novice meet for first year shooters, with each participant shooting from both prone and standing positions at one target each. The Tiger Battalion’s Elaina Mays came in first place in prone position shooting and ninth overall for the event that featured 123 JROTC shooters.

