The JROTC shooting team traveled to Albuquerque to compete in the Early Bird Rifle Meet, hosted by El Dorado High School, September 23. With the Tiger Battalion sharpshooters going up against 34 teams from 19 schools including Santa Fe, Volcano Vista, Rio Rancho and Los Alamos. Many of the schools, including Hot Springs High, fielded two teams at the competition.
The Early Bird Meet is a novice meet for first year shooters, with each participant shooting from both prone and standing positions at one target each. The Tiger Battalion’s Elaina Mays came in first place in prone position shooting and ninth overall for the event that featured 123 JROTC shooters.
In sporter air rifle competition, teams are comprised of four shooters. Tiger Battalion Team One, comprised of Angel Flores, TeeJay Mayfield, Elaina Mays and Shy Sweetser, finished in fifth place. Team Two, with a single shooter, Jesus Rios, finished first among the three teams with a single shooter.
This was the second outing for the team, having already competed at Mayfield in Las Cruces, September 16. At that event, competing in a field of 19 teams and 87 shooters, the Tiger Battalions team, comprised of Pedro Reyes, Jazmine Loera, TeeJay Mayfield and Rodrigo Reyes came in ninth place. Also, at this meet, Jesus Rios competed individually. Among the 34 competing in the “new shooter” category, Pedro Reyes finished in third place. At this event, each shooter fired from all three standard positions, standing, kneeling and prone.
By firing position at Mayfield, in the new shooter category Rodrigo Reyes finished first in prone position, Pedro Reyes fourth and Jesus Rio fifth. In the standing position, Pedro Reyes finished third, with Jazmine Loera in seventh and TeeJay Mayfield tenth. In the kneeling position it was Pedro Reyes in fifth, Mayfield sixth, Rodrigo Reyes seventh, Loera eighth and Rios tenth.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.