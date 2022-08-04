New Principal At TCES

Welcome New TCES-SEC Principal Alice Braden 

 JSH2398

When our youngest Tigers, the students of T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Education Complex (TCMS/SEC), returned to school to start the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, there was a new face waiting to greet them. Alice Braden, who took up the position of Principal for the schools at the beginning of July.

Ms. Braden has had a profession career that has given her the opportunity to both teach and be an administrator in communities that span the state. Her personal life carried her even further afield. Alice Braden was born in France, in a U. S. Armed Forces family, living and attending schools in Belgium, Germany as well as France.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.