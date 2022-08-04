When our youngest Tigers, the students of T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Education Complex (TCMS/SEC), returned to school to start the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, there was a new face waiting to greet them. Alice Braden, who took up the position of Principal for the schools at the beginning of July.
Ms. Braden has had a profession career that has given her the opportunity to both teach and be an administrator in communities that span the state. Her personal life carried her even further afield. Alice Braden was born in France, in a U. S. Armed Forces family, living and attending schools in Belgium, Germany as well as France.
“When my father died,” she told us, “the Department of Defense said they would move us either to France or to the United States.” At that time, a teenaged Alice Braden was finishing her secondary education and was looking at universities. “It seemed a better fit and actually an easier path to return to the United States. We had friends stationed at White Sands, so we moved to Las Cruces and I finished high school at Las Cruces High before enrolling at NMSU.”
Ms. Braden earned her education degree in language arts and history, then going on to complete a master’s degree in educational administration. She gained classroom experience teaching language arts and social studies at the middle school and high school levels. She also took on athletic administration, administering federal programs and Title I interventions. It was through her experience and expertise that the first internet connection was brought to the Carrizozo school district.
Moving into schools’ administration, Ms. Braden’s first position was at Shiprock with the Navajo Nation. There she instituted team and leadership building programs where students rafter the river and participated in ROPES courses. While there she co-founded two organizations designed to address specific community needs as well as expanding pre-school programs at the schools she managed.
When the opportunity arose to come to Sierra County, she jumped at it. “Coming here was a dream,” she told us. “Having been so long in Las Cruces, I knew the area. In fact, I had applied here a few years ago.” Asked how she is settling in. “The staff here has been amazing. They are so friendly and helpful and not just the staff but the entire community here. I’ve been meeting kids and parents and their families. Everyone I have met has been so friendly and approachable.”
Fluent in French and having a broad international experience as well as having worked in districts both large and small, across New Mexico, Ms. Braden brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position she now holds and is living in a community in which she has found her long term home.
