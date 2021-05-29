The Gila National Forest Public Affairs announced Saturday, May 29, that New Mexico Highway 152, from Kingston to the Iron Creek Camp Ground has been opened for through traffic for the weekend, but may be closed in the future again if needed for safety.
New Mexico Department Of Transportation closed NM Highway 152 between milepost 40 just outside Kingston to mile post 28 which is uphill from the Iron Creek Campground May 27. This closure was to allow firefighters to safely remove dead trees and brush without risk of harming passing motorists and firefighters working along the road. NMDOT is requesting drivers use caution travelling along the route as firefighters will be in the area monitoring the Drummond Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.