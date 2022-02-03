On Monday, January 31 the T-or-C Municipal School District announced that Mrs. Leslie Clark had been secured to take on the position of Principal for Hot Springs High School (HSHS). Mrs. Clark has served the schools and students of Magdalena for 23 years in education, of which eight were as principal. She is slated to formally begin her duties on Monday, February 7 and will be holding a “Meet and Greet” with students, families and community members soon.
Selected from a competitive field of candidates, Mrs. Clark met with the district’s interview committee, comprised of the HSHS Dean of Students, administrative assistants, teachers, educational paraprofessionals, parents and a student. After discussion of those interviewed, the committee recommended Mrs. Clark be offered the position.
Superintendent Segura expressed, “Mrs. Leslie Clark is going to be a dynamic addition to our Tiger Family. She has a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to student and teacher achievement and growth. Her relational capacity, passion for whole-student growth, and strong knowledge of the principalship will benefit our school community now, and for years to come. Our Tigers are going to be in very good hands with Mrs. Clark and her expertise and professionalism.”
Mrs. Clark said he realized that she needed to apply to be the principal at HSHS when she got in her car one day after seeing the position was available and heard Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”
We look forward to meeting with Mrs. Clark soon, and getting a more in depth look at our new HSHS Principal.
