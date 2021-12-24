In an effort to ease the fear and emotional trauma for children, that so often accompany medical emergencies and ambulance transport, Hot Springs High School’s JROTC Tiger Battalion raised money to fund the donation of stuffed animals to Sierra Vista Hospital Emergency Medical Services. Several boxes full of the furry companions were presented to Emergency Services. Children facing emergent situations, hospitalization or other medical crisis, will have a soft, cuddly “friend” to hold and find comfort, and share a smile with. The battalion used money from fundraisers including a waffle breakfast in October. “The animals are special,” said Ashlee West, an EMT with Sierra Vista Hospital Ambulance. “We always have at least one in the ambulance for any child we give a ride to. The few we have left are well worn. These new ones are wonderful.”
The gift of a smile these stuffed animals represent, is just one of the many things the Tiger Battalion to give back to their community.
