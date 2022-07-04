For the first time in three years, the Tiger Battalion, Hot Springs High JROTC sent cadets to the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) at Fort Carson, Colorado. Attending the June 5-10 camp has been a tradition for Tiger, with many adults, including school board secretary Jamie Sweeney who went when she was a student at Hot Springs High. In 2020 JCLC had to be cancelled, with only a very limited one conducted in 2021 which the Battalion was unable to attend.
JCLC is a Brigade level sponsored event, where schools from all over the Colorado, along with two schools from New Mexico had the opportunity to experience the challenges of camp. The Tiger Battalion took 11 cadets.
The JCLC is a full emersion experience that does truly challenge cadets, beginning with revelry at 0500 (5:00 a.m.) through a full-on day of challenges until lights out at 2200, or 10:00 p.m. Meals, breakfast and dinner served in a Military Dining Facility, with lunch being MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) are in the field.
Everything is set to replicate an in-the-field military experience, with cadets dressed in full, Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniforms. The day is full of adventure, strategy, team-building exercises and leadership skills. Every cadet has responsibilities while at JCLC. Cadets can be chosen as brigade staff, company commanders, and company First Sergeants (1SGs).
On the first day all cadets are divided amongst two companies, irrespective of what school they came from. Alpha Company and Bravo Company each has a Company Commander (CO), and a company First Sergeant (1Sg), and is made up of four squads, each with 10-11 cadets, with each squad having a squad leader.
Hot Springs Tiger Battalion cadets learn all the skills in the classroom before going to camp.
Among the events and skills challenges at camp are Rope Bridge, Knot Tying, Compass Course, Outdoor Living Skills, Static Displays and Rappel Tower.
Rope Bridge has a squad of cadets working together to tie a rope across a body of water and move their squad across. Typically, the span is about 50 feet. One cadet, the swimmer, takes one end of the rope and swims across, tying it on the other side, opposite the squad. Then each on the team hook their harness to the rope, working their way to the other side. The last cadet unties the rope and swims back, rejoining the squad on the other side of the water.
The Knot Tying Challenge entails each company learning all different sorts of knots, how to tie them and their usage. Some are common, like the square knot, while others are not including the end of rope bowline and the wireman’s knot.
On the Compass Course, cadets learn to read a compass. A company at the compass course is split by squads. Each squad is given a map and a set of coordinates that they must find using a map and compass. At each coordinate point there is a stamp to mark their paper, proving their proficiency.
Outdoor Living Skills challenges cadets with learning start fires, built shelters set different traps and how to survive in the wilderness.
In the Static Displays portion, cadets see what everyday soldiers do on a daily basis. They see and sit in the Army Blackhawk and Apache Helicopters, talking with pilots and mechanics about what it takes to fix and fly these helicopters. Cadets also visit a scout company, seeing and learning about the different type of vehicles, and systems they are using on the battlefield of today.
The Rappel Tower a popular challenge, entails going down the largest rappel tower on Fort Carson. Standing 75 feet, at the rappel tower cadets face their fears and find confidence in themselves as they go down.
Tiger Battalion cadets waked away with numerous awards. The Top Rappeler’s were Alma Gutierrez and Lizzy Jaramillo. Earning First Place Compass Course and Leadership award was Michael Miller, and in Outdoor Living Skills were Lizzy Jaramillo and Tazhia Bilyeu. Several cadets, Tazhia Bilyeu, Chloe Teske, Lizzy Jaramillo, and Kylie Mitchell even earned a Denver Challenge Coin for going above and beyond the call of the challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.