On Monday, January 9 the Hot Springs High School JROTC Tiger Battalion welcome leadership for the Fifth Brigade, Army JROTC come to town for a formal inspection of the Hot Springs Tiger Battalion. The formal brigade level inspection is part of the regular accreditation process that local JROTC groups must undergo every three years. The Tiger Battalion has maintained its accreditation at the highest level continuously since 2004. The Fifth Brigade, of which the Tiger Battalion is a part, is comprised of eight states, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It is headquartered at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
The inspection is a daylong process, though the preparation for it takes considerably longer. In fact, it reviews what the battalion has been doing and working towards throughout the year. The inspectors examine portfolios of individual cadets, it receives detailed reports on the battalion’s long-range strategy for improving, or Continuous Improvement Plan. This they take in a classroom with each of the Battalion’s staff officers reporting their specific elements of it. Then, the entire battalion stands in formation for a uniform inspection of the ranks, with each cadet being inspected and questioned. Finally, they observe and score color guard and battalion drills.
First up for the day was a presentation in the JROTC classrooms, with the battalion command staff. First starting with a slideshow, they outlined what the group had done over the course of the year and outlined the group strategic objectives for the year. The Tiger Battalion took on the task of increasing cadet retention in JROTC locally. After this, each of the eight in the command staff presented their personal role in this, as well as a brief biographical thumbnail sketch of their role in the battalion/
To say that these presentations were impressive would be an understatement. The Tiger Battalion as a whole has performed nearly 3000 hours of community service, a remarkable achievement. Individually, these young leaders excel both academically in school, and are involved in extra-curricular activities that span from sports, to working regular jobs in the community to student and career activity groups like HOSA, FFA and Envirothon. The future ambitions of these young men and women are aimed at high goals, from careers in the military, as one might expect, to construction contracting, law enforcement, medicine and even teaching.
In addition to the other work and community service they perform, the Battalion boasts a top ranked shooting team and are introducing both an archery and a robotics program, to offer more opportunities to cadets.
The inspection then moved to the high school gymnasium where the full battalion was gathered, standing in formation by company and squad. There, they were individually inspected and questioned by U.S. Army Sergeants Garcia and Rios.
In each of categories the battalion performed exceedingly well, receiving an overall 97 percent rating. They were awarded, again, the designation of Honor Unit with Distinction, the highest rating that can be given to a JROTC unit.
