On Monday, January 9 the Hot Springs High School JROTC Tiger Battalion welcome leadership for the Fifth Brigade, Army JROTC come to town for a formal inspection of the Hot Springs Tiger Battalion. The formal brigade level inspection is part of the regular accreditation process that local JROTC groups must undergo every three years. The Tiger Battalion has maintained its accreditation at the highest level continuously since 2004. The Fifth Brigade, of which the Tiger Battalion is a part, is comprised of eight states, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It is headquartered at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. 

The inspection is a daylong process, though the preparation for it takes considerably longer. In fact, it reviews what the battalion has been doing and working towards throughout the year. The inspectors examine portfolios of individual cadets, it receives detailed reports on the battalion’s long-range strategy for improving, or Continuous Improvement Plan. This they take in a classroom with each of the Battalion’s staff officers reporting their specific elements of it. Then, the entire battalion stands in formation for a uniform inspection of the ranks, with each cadet being inspected and questioned. Finally, they observe and score color guard and battalion drills.

