The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well at Hot Springs High School, where computer science teacher Isabel Young-Garcia, as teacher advisor, has five student teams that have formed to compete in the program. Innoventure, the entrepreneurship education program developed by, and run through NMSU’s Arrowhead Center. Mrs. Young-Garcia had success with the program for several years while a teacher at T-or-C Middle School before taking a position at HSHS this school year.
Innoventure is a program devoted to advancing problem-solving, goal setting, communication, public speaking, teamwork, decision making, ethics and financial literacy in K-12 students. It is open to students in New Mexico and the El Paso area of Texas. It has age and grade specific programs, for elementary school, middle school and high school students.
The competition in which our Tiger Innoventure teams are involved runs the entire school year, The Innoventure Challenge encourages students to think like an entrepreneur, to conceive, design, develop and create a prototype of an innovative product. Their work progresses from concept through to marketing.
Participating teams submit a link to a video demonstrating their product, explaining its value, and identifying their target market and a price for their product. They also explain how their product would be promoted and design a company logo.
In every year there is a theme for the products to be developed. This year, that theme was to develop a product or tool that uses automation to improve agriculture.
The five teams, shown in the accompanying pictures each have come up with their products. Fourbidden Boys invented the virus vanquisher to remove virus from seeds and land to produce better crops. Benson Gang invented ASU Hive (automative, stackable, unit) to make bee keeping easier. J & S incorporated invented TAC (Technology Animal Collar) to make it easier to track animals. The Blossoms and Iron Tigers will join in the next round which will be concluded in December.
As has been the normal course for the NMSU Innoventure Challenge competition, there are four rounds this year.
The Arrowhead Center, as well as the teams involved are hopeful that there will be a final in person competition for teams in 2022, but that is subject to change depending on the state of things. Teams that win any of the four rounds are then invited to come to NMSU for a 1-day final challenge where they are given a theme and must come up with a product idea/ prototype in one day and pitch to judges.
Round one took place September 13, 2021 - October 11, 2021. Round two, which is just underway, runs November 8, 2021 through December 6, 2021. The third and fourth rounds take place after the winter break through early April with the final competition set for April 29, 2022.
We look forward to following the progress of these student entrepreneurs as they build their companies, and we’ll make sure to learn their names because we may well end up working for them one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.