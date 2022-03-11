It’s the year of the Tiger and we’re using the symbolism of that to take a little deeper look than usual at some of the things we want to nourish in Tiger culture, at the schools and in the greater community as well, here in Tiger Town. Nourish to see them flourish.
So, here’s a couple words. Involvement and Pride. Both have to do with restoring the roar, with a resurgence in things I think most want to see in our schools, and in our entire Sierra County community, for that matter.
Let’s start with involvement. There are some really positive developments going on here. They really started over the last couple of years, with the creation of not one, but three new Tiger sports teams. To the usual cast, we’ve added Soccer, Cross-Country, and now Tennis.
That really does mean something. They were added because we had students who wanted to be involved. They asked for these additional opportunities to be involved with their school, their fellow students and their community. The school board and administration responded by helping to make it happen. I say helping because much of the driving force for this came from the kids themselves. Isn’t that a tremendous thing? And, isn’t that exactly the way we would hope for it to be?
This resurgent involvement doesn’t end in sports. There are several new student activity groups finding new, exciting ways to be involved and to push the bar of their own achievement ever higher.
Added to the panoply of student activity groups are Tigers Unidos, committed to helping ALL students feel included and making sure that no student feels friendless.
We have added a Student Model United Nations team, that joins up with similar groups state and nationwide. They are learning critical thinking skills, how to analyze a crisis situation, work with others to build alliances and solve problems.
There is now a group built around those students committing to a medical curriculum pathway. Eight of this group just qualified to attend and compete in the International Conference, held annually. This in their first year of existence.
Our Hot Springs FFA chapter just organized and held an event that brought hundreds of students in from schools across the state.
This resurgence was brought into sharp focus last Saturday, when there were six Tiger teams, sports and activity groups, on the road attending events. All the while the FFA was doing the same at home. That should stir at least a little Tiger Pride in every heart, more than a little, in fact. If it doesn’t, well, maybe you better check and see if you still have a pulse.
These things are just reflections of what is going on. Our task remains. What is our task? Well, when it comes to involvement, and here I’m talking about adults more than the kids, but yes, the kids too. Our task is to step up, to step up and take on even more.
I know, some already feel stretched to the limit. But are you really? You might be surprised at the boost you get from being around these kids, being involved with our Tigers. There is a lot to be done. The choice is up to each one of us. Do we want to sit on the sidelines and snipe, and complain and criticize, or do we want to step up and try to make things better? Just finding one small thing that you can do that makes things better will also serve to energize you with things that are positive. If each person finds one thing to contribute, well, then we can change the world.
And for all you Tigers not on a team, either sports or activities, here’s this. If you aren’t involved in any of these, get involved in something, something bigger than yourself, because that will work to make you bigger, your achievements, your goals, your dreams. Getting involved in something bigger than yourself gives you space to grow into.
Now, about pride. This is something we will be talking about repeatedly in this “Year of the Tiger” series. Taking pride in schools is really right in the middle. What follows from pride in your school, is pride in one’s community. What comes before it is pride in one’s family. All three of these are things we need to be addressing and working on.
This doesn’t just happen, and I’m not talking about just mouthing the words. I’m talking about finding the reasons to have that pride and joining with others to build those things in which to take pride.
Sometimes it’s little things, like I’ve seen groups of students doing already, like cleaning up their campuses. It could be ways to decorate and landscape the outdoors areas. You can do this not only to beautify but also to make them your own. When students feel ownership of their schools, just like when those in the community feel ownership, things get better all around.
These are just a few things to mull over and talk about, with friends, with family, with others in the school or community. That is how change happens. That is how a positive culture is built.
