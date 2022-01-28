In The Year Of The Tiger

The first day of February marks the Chinese New Year, the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, something that should carry significance here. It seems appropriate to use this as an opportunity to take a both an overall, and a detailed look at the schools of our district. We intend for this occasional column to be a part of a broader, year-long discussion about the culture of our school community.
When we think about the schools, the five schools in four campuses we have here, usually we are thinking about academics, about sports and activity groups, we think about graduation or prom or homecoming, we think about the next game or the next report card. All these things are of course a part of the culture I’m speaking about here, but even collectively, though each is important, they are only a part of it.
What are the overarching themes? What sort of community do we aspire our schools to be?
We aren’t looking at academics here, at least not in detail, nor at sports teams or activity groups, or those other things, other than as they are part of this bigger picture.
What “Year of the Tiger Project” is all about is a discussion concerning who we aspire to be, as a school community and as individuals within that community. But not just a discussion, it’s important that it not start and end with just a lot of talk, or for that matter, just a couple newspaper articles. It needs to be about looking at, thinking of, defining and finding strategies for advancing the culture we aspire to, for our schools.
Speaking only as one voice here, I think there are several obvious foundational starting points.
Through these columns over the year we will take a deeper dive into some particulars. But what does this mean, where to start? Well, here’s some low hanging fruit, to be expanded on as we go through the year. Some of it should be familiar.
Restoring and strengthening those traditions which help our students and their community succeed and flourish, building new traditions to help meet new needs and new conditions.
Building a culture of teamwork, of “We over me,” to repeat our basketball team’s mantra. Building a culture of cooperation and compassion for one another, and one of respect, for others and respect for one’s self. A culture of striving for excellence and never being satisfied to stand still. Always trying to identify either specific things, or general areas that can be improved upon, and then devising the way, and putting in the effort, the hard work, to do so.
It is about identifying the things we share in common. Those things that make us all laugh, that make us all cry. Those things that we share in common, like a love of family and community. The desire to see others achieve and succeed, and to achieve success ourselves.
It’s not a matter of trying to artificially institute a uniformity of belief, of politics, of religion or anything like that. After all, isn’t it our entire community of so many unique individuals, with different skills, different experiences, different outlooks and dreams the very thing from which our strength flows?
It’s about being a contributor, not a critic.
Respect, resilience and responsibility, service, teamwork, dreaming big dreams and being unafraid to embrace change even as we preserve our legacy. We want this discussion to be about, among other things, “Restoring the Roar,” about “We over me,” and about our schools being world class schools. To be about competing with class, and all those other phrases being brought to life in a real-world way.
Those are the easy things, that low hanging fruit. How we get there is the hard part. That is where everyone’s voice and everyone’s skills, wisdom and effort, where everyone’s heart are necessary.
One very important thing to remember here is this. We are not starting from zero. We are standing on the strong shoulders of all who have been here toiling in Sierra County, in our school community for generations. We have old blood and new blood, that came here and stayed because they found something here that they valued. We have historical knowledge and we have new ideas. We already have a strong bedrock foundation on which to continue to build the future we desire. There is certainly plenty of hard work to be done, and there are plenty tough challenges that lie ahead, but if we work together, we are up to it. After all, We Are Tigers. (…to be continued.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.