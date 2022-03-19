On March 8, twenty chosen students from several of Hot Springs High science teacher Sergio Torres’ environmental science classes took the day and headed north to New Mexico Tech. There, they had been offered use of their high-tech labs to test some locally collected water samples. The day started at 8:00 a.m. as we loaded the bus with plenty of smiling faces and our four water samples.
We arrived at Tech about 15 minutes early, therefore had time to spend in their public crystal and mineral museum, where we met our guide, Bonnie. We spent a while discussing questions and inquiries about the minerals and their formations, receiving very detailed answers from Bonnie and Ethan, another guide.
When the tour started, Bonnie took us up to the water lab and research building. We got a detailed tour of the water testing labs including a short description of each machine. After the tour it was time to get to work. The students split into four groups of five students each. Two groups went outside, with Mr. Torres and Ethan, to start their project, while the other students stayed inside with Bonnie, and explored the labs more in-depth.
Then the testing started. One group, stayed with Bonnie and was introduced to Hannah, a student at Tech. Hannah showed how to use one of their newer machines while explaining the importance of monitoring the water sodium levels. One of the water samples tested was from Riverbend Hot Springs, the other from an HSHS water fountain. Hannah, with some student volunteers, measured the sodium level of both samples. The water collected from Riverbend had a sodium level 7 times higher than that of the drinking water from the school!
The other group that stayed inside started in a separate lab with Joe, another student at NM Tech. Joe explained a process called titrating. This is where we tested the bicarbonate in the water by adding an acid to the sample. Joe walked us through step by step how to determine each piece of data necessary to get an accurate measurement. Both water samples tested came back surprisingly similar. There was only one third of a point difference.
At 10:30 it was time to switch. The two outside groups came inside and those in went out. While outside one group stayed and visited with Dr. Shari Kelley on an NM Tech geothermal logging truck, going over high accuracy temperature logging equipment. She also went over geothermal research from an experiment she did near T-or-C in 2012.
Ethan led the other group to the campus golf course to test the well. We entered the well house and gathered around Ethan as he explained his job and responsibilities, along with showing us a in person demonstration of measuring the depth of a well. He walked us through the simple but detail-oriented job while also cracking a few jokes to keep our attention.
When all groups were done with their presentations, we met at the back of the lab building and shared stories and laughs as we walked to the lunchroom. After enjoying a free meal, we went to the second floor to receive a presentation from Holly, an admissions advisor at Tech, about some of the wonderful perks of going to school there. After the presentation we enjoyed a short break back at the mineral museum comparing our thoughts at the start of the day to what we know now, then it was time to get back on the bus and head home. On the ride we spent most of our time discussing our results and coming up with a hypothesis for when we meet with the professor to go over the rest of the results the team at New Mexico Tech will find for us.
