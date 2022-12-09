STEAM Team

HSHS STEAM TEAM AT TECH - STEAM Team members who made the trip to New Mexico Tech, shown here from the top down are,  Amillyanna Gomez, Chrisney Deseo, Megan Jensen, Willow Bracken, Jameela Deseo, Van Patterson, Tempest Higgins, Brianna Marron, Brittany Martin, Serena Nodal, HSHS science teacher Destiny Mitchell, and Bonnie Frey from NM Tech..

Hot Springs High School’s STEAM Team took a field trip Socorro on Friday, December 2 to follow up on the geothermal water analysis project they began earlier in the semester. STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Art and Mathematics, new to HSHS this year, has among other things, been involved in research and data collection in partnership with New Mexico Tech.

During this most recent trip to the college campus, students go to see several great presentations and experience hands on scientific experiments related to hydrology and geothermal analysis.

