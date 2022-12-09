Hot Springs High School’s STEAM Team took a field trip Socorro on Friday, December 2 to follow up on the geothermal water analysis project they began earlier in the semester. STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Art and Mathematics, new to HSHS this year, has among other things, been involved in research and data collection in partnership with New Mexico Tech.
During this most recent trip to the college campus, students go to see several great presentations and experience hands on scientific experiments related to hydrology and geothermal analysis.
Bonnie Frey, geochemist and analytical lab manager from NM Tech, along with Senior Geophysicist and Field Geologist Shari Kelley, both presented on the specific findings from the groups last work conducted together with faculty and students from Tech. James Witcher a geothermal groundwater geologist who is very familiar with Truth or Consequences, gave a presentation to the students on the geology of the Hot Springs Aquifer located in downtown T-or-C.
Students also participated in an aquifer measurement lab with hydrology professor Mark Person, and work on a "flume" table with Leah Tevis, a graduate student in the Earth Sciences Department. The team, led by HSHS science teacher Destiny Mitchell, spent the day on the campus of New Mexico Tech learning about the fascinating field of Geology. The entire STEAM Team wants to give a big thank you to NM Tech for allowing this trip to happen.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.