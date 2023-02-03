Elaina Mays, Hot Springs High School freshman and staff officer with the school’s JROTC Tiger Battalion is at the Western Region’s sporter rifle championships, February 2-4 in Salt Lake City. Held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, the competition brings the best shooters in U.S. Army JROTC programs together to test their skills. Mays is currently ranked at number three in the Western Region, which is everything from Texas on westward, including Alaska and Hawaii, and has 1710 high school JROTC programs. The competition will see sport and precision shooters, individual and teams, over three days of shooting. Each series of shooting, each day will have the competitors firing in three positions, standing, kneeling and prone, and scored in each.
If she qualifies in the regional match, Mays will be invited to the Inter-Service Championships, held the third week of March in Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.