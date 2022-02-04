Hot Springs High School held an all-school assembly to recognize the academic achievements of their students. An impressive number of students, of all grade levels were called down before the student body to receive certificates for maintaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49 through the first semester of the current school year. The second group of students recognize3d were those maintaining a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 (the highest grade possible is a 4.0). These students received a certificate marking their achievement and a special medal cast to honor their hard work.
HSHS SEMESTER ONE HONOR AND MERIT ROLLS
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
