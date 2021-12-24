Some of Santa’s elves, in the form of students from the Hot Springs High Student Council and National Honor Society donned festive gear and paid a visit to T-or-C Elementary School bearing candy canes, treats and gifts. The Thursday, December 16 visit was a festive way to end the final week before the Christmas break. The “elves” went from classroom to classroom passing out the sweet treats, and bring smiles and squeals of delight, and even a few hugs form the youngest of our students. After going to every classroom, the high school students also had special gifts, carefully selected presents wrapped with paper and bows, carefully selected presents. These were given to students the school helped to identify, who because of misfortune or difficult situations might not otherwise have a very merry Christmas.
When they finished their rounds, departing for the high school, presumably at the North Pole, there was a school full of smiling children whose day was made a lot brighter.
