They call their team “Gods of Tech” and after winning round one of the year long Innoventure Challenge, organized through the NMSU Arrowhead Center, the Tech Gods earned the right to feel a little bit invincible. The challenge, which runs through March 30 is open to teams from high schools throughout New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas area. Teams work their way through three preliminary rounds and then a final competition with each round centered on a theme. Teams then develop a product reflective of the theme, a business plan, a business logo, then design and make a prototype as well as producing a video that demonstrates their product and its development.
The Tech Gods, Innoventure team is comprised of Vivi LaFont, Odessa LaFont and Ethan Fetty. HSHS computer’s teacher Belle Garcia is the teacher advisor for Innoventure, a program she has supported for years at both the middle school and now at the high school. won the first-round conceiving, designing and building what they named the Bam Box, a container box made of bamboo. The team developed this as their answer to the theme of the first challenge, which was presented to them as follows.
