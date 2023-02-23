The Hot Springs High Innoventure teams, those entrepreneurial innovators, design engineers and marketing wizards are headed to NMSU on March 30, earning spots in the final round of this school year’s competition. The teams, sponsored and advised by HSHS teacher Belle Garcia, have been active since she began working the program, several years ago while still teaching at the middle school. The year-long competition is open to both high school and middle school teams.

Five HSHS Innoventure teams took on the Round Three challenge/problem. They were tasked with creating a prototype greenhouse of the future. This needed to be of their own concept, design and construction. They needed a marketing promotional strategy and had to create a video documenting the process. Of the five, two are advancing to the finals.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

