The Hot Springs High Innoventure teams, those entrepreneurial innovators, design engineers and marketing wizards are headed to NMSU on March 30, earning spots in the final round of this school year’s competition. The teams, sponsored and advised by HSHS teacher Belle Garcia, have been active since she began working the program, several years ago while still teaching at the middle school. The year-long competition is open to both high school and middle school teams.
Five HSHS Innoventure teams took on the Round Three challenge/problem. They were tasked with creating a prototype greenhouse of the future. This needed to be of their own concept, design and construction. They needed a marketing promotional strategy and had to create a video documenting the process. Of the five, two are advancing to the finals.
The five teams who competed in Round Three were, Iron Tigers, who designed their Evergreen Greenhouse, Overlord Data, with Boom Bloom, Built Differ3nt with their creation, Microgreen and the two teams who advanced to the finals. Those two were, The Gods of Tech, whose Shrub Shuttle is a melding of greenhouse and space shuttle, the purpose to study and develop the ability and requirements for growing food in a controlled environment, in space.
The other finalist, the Tiger Ducks and their Sunder Greens automated greenhouse, designed and created a small, compact and fully automated greenhouse, controllable from a smartphone app. They wanted to provide a way for small holdings, individual households, to be able to grow food.
Taking something from concept, through design and construction, to the development of a marketing strategy is truly a totally comprehensive exercise in business and engineering creation. Between the two winning teams, shown in accompanying photos, they cover the large scale with shuttle craft green house, and the micro-scale with individualized, household greenhouses.
The Tiger Ducks are, Jazlyn Cates, Kayonna Lucero, Danny Palomares and Jair Serrano. The Gods of Tech are comprised of Odessa LaFont, Ethan Fetty and Vivi LaFont. For some truly original videos, detailing these student-scholar’s creations, check out their videos, available on YouTube, links supplied below.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
