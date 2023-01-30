Six students from the district’s elementary schools proved themselves tops in spelling at spelling bees held at Arrey Elementary School and T-or-C Elementary - Sierra Elementary Complex Schools. In winning in their schools, they earned the right to compete in the El Paso Regional Spelling Bee. The regional champions will go on to represent the region at the 95th Annual Scripps National Bee, held May 30-June 1, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Each year, millions of elementary students nationwide, take part in this time-honored and traditional spelling competition. This year, these six will travel to El Paso to compete on March 24.
Those representing our school district are, from Arrey Elementary School, shown in accompanying photo are Cormac Murphy, Grecia Carrillo and Alondra Ontiveros. The champion was Grecia. At TCES-SEC, the top three were Samuel Ibe, Adrian Palacios and Brooklyn Baca-Flint. Samuel was the school champion, spelling the word, benefitted.
