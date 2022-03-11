Hot Springs High was the location and the Hot Springs FFA Chapter was the host as over 400 FFA members of chapters from about 40 schools converged for the Hot Springs Invitational CDEs (Career Development Events). With judging events in 19 categories, 75 local chapter members, who did not compete in the events, were kept busy from before dawn until long after dark, setting up and preparing for, working at and cleaning up after the massively successful event.
Between helping to run the individual events in field and classrooms, directing traffic and helping people find what they were looking for, cooking up and serving hundreds of burgers, hot dogs, burritos and other delights, the Hot Springs chapter kept everything flowing and pretty much right on schedule.
From Forestry and Agriculture Mechanics, through to Horse and Wildlife and everything in between, FFA members found a category for just about every interest. One contest, the Livestock judging, had a remarkable 144 competitors enter.
Planning for the CDE began at the beginning of the school year. With teacher advisors Julian Marta and Kristy Cummings, and the entire chapter officer leadership team, headed by Chapter President Kimmy Molsbee all essential in planning and running the event, things went smoothly. Certainly, a big shout out should go to the FFA Alumni Association, for their unstinting support of the event and the entire Hot Springs FFA program.
One of the bigger winners was Estancia High FFA which saw their teams take three first places, in Meat, Produce and Veterinary Science, along with a pair of second place wins. Of course, the biggest winner was truly all of New Mexico FFA, which is launching into a CDE and LDE (Leadership Development Event) season with the number of entries, both schools in attendance and individual members participating, reaching back to or even surpassing those before the restrictions that they endured over the past two years. There are three more CDEs in New Mexico on the calendar for March alone, in Las Cruces this Saturday, in Roswell and at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. We can expect our Hot Springs FFA Chapter to be staying plenty busy from now to the end of the school year, as they keep pushing their elite FFA program to ever higher achievement.
