The Hot Springs FFA Chapter sent a contingent of five students along with both teacher advisors to the 94th Annual FFA National Convention, in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 26-30. For the group sent, getting there was half the adventure.
Attended by thousands of student FFA members from across the country, the convention was a much-anticipated event after pandemic restrictions forced last year’s convention to be held virtually. The Hot Springs group, including both teacher advisors Julian Marta and Kristy Cummings, along with chapter President Kimmy Molsbee, Vice President Madison Green, Secretary Aubrie Carter, chapter Reporter Nevada Segura and FFA member Dawson Gurule.
Departing in the morning from Albuquerque on Tuesday, the group expected to be in Indianapolis and part of the sea of blue FFA jackets by that afternoon. As it turned out their flight arrived in Chicago just in time for them to miss their connecting flight and they spent the next 24 hours in the Windy City.
With the airline putting them up in a hotel, the group took advantage of the delay to sample some of what that city had to offer. Their time was filled with movies, meals and mall-exploring as they waited for the flight to carry them the rest of the way to their final destination.
Arriving at the convention Wednesday afternoon, and only a day later than expected, the group quickly plunged into the activities that more typically are a part of the FFA National Convention experience.
Those who have attended conventions in the past know that the business side of the week is complimented by other, fun activities. With Halloween approaching, our FFA contingent had a scary-fun time at Hanna Haunted Acres. This popular attraction featured multiple haunted houses, a haunted corn maze and haunted hayride.
The convention itself is a vast affair. Business session are accompanied with the expo, including booths showcasing companies and other Ag related businesses, colleges and organizations. Also well attended at the convention was the FFA Mall. There all manner of FFA swag was available for purchase, and the local contingent found bargains and items for souvenirs or personal use.
Alongside all this are the displays, some interactive, covering every facet of FFA related topics, workshops and other learning/teaching opportunities.
After the closing ceremonies on Saturday the Hot Springs Chapter representatives headed for home. Unlike the journey to the convention, the trip back to New Mexico was uneventful, for which an exhausted group of students and their teachers were grateful.
