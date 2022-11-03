Hot Springs High joined in with schools across the nation in celebrating HOSA Week, November 6-12, led by the school’s own HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter. HOSA, which stands for Health Occupation Students of America has become an international organization dedicated to promoting career opportunities across all fields of medicine and the healthcare industry. It is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and is organized through statewide associations in the United States, as well as in U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. It also has associations in other countries.

HOSA Week, Hot Springs High style featured a different theme each day, with information on health centered career opportunities, health and wellness information and HOSA swag available all week long.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.