Hot Springs High joined in with schools across the nation in celebrating HOSA Week, November 6-12, led by the school’s own HOSA-Future Health Professionals chapter. HOSA, which stands for Health Occupation Students of America has become an international organization dedicated to promoting career opportunities across all fields of medicine and the healthcare industry. It is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and is organized through statewide associations in the United States, as well as in U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. It also has associations in other countries.
HOSA Week, Hot Springs High style featured a different theme each day, with information on health centered career opportunities, health and wellness information and HOSA swag available all week long.
Monday, being Halloween, was titled Mayhem Monday, with students, teachers and staff encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes for the day. Tuesday, dubbed Travel Nurse Tuesday, had all dressed as tourists. On Wednesday We Wear Pink brought the theme of breast cancer awareness to the forefront, with everyone either wearing pink, or dressed out as a Mean Girl. Perhaps it was the “mean girls” who sent Hot Springs High Dean of Students, Russell Woolf into the water of the dunk tank, shown in accompanying photos.
The week wound down on Thursday, themed as White Lie Thursday, with those participating encouraged to wear a white tee-shirt on which they would write a (school appropriate) white lie. Finally, Movie Night Friday had all coming dressed in their pajamas, because, well… it’s Friday.
Though lighthearted in nature, HOSA Week’s main purpose is to bring greater understanding and awareness of the broad diversity of opportunity available in pursuing careers in medicine and the healthcare industry. Not only that, but to show the wide diversity right here at our own high school, of both opportunity and in the students, who are following their passion to prepare to work in the fields devoted to the health of all.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
