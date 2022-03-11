Medical and healthcare professionals treat and care for people, often going through the hardest times of their lives. Beyond the academic rigors involved and years of education and training involved, it takes a special kind of person to do this absolutely essential work. At Hot Springs High School (HSHS), a new curriculum and a new student activity group are embracing and cultivating the next generation of these special essential workers. Health Occupations Students of America, or HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a student activity group whose local chapter is made up of those students in the medical occupations’ pathway curriculum at HSHS.
With two medical pathways classes currently offered at HSHS, there are 52 students enrolled this school year. They make up the inaugural HOSA group at HSHS, to which each is a member. Of these, 13 signed up to and attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Albuquerque, at the University of New Mexico last week.
At the conference, students engaged in health profession-oriented competitions in areas ranging from Physical Therapy, Medical Imaging and many other areas. In the leadup to going to Albuquerque, each student had to take a pre-test examination in the area in which they intended to compete.
The competition included being presented with a medical or health care scenario and working through the proper course of action, treatment or care. The results for the Hot Springs HOSA team were impressive, even more so for being at their first such event and going against many of the biggest schools in the state, some of which have had long-standing HOSA programs.
HOSA Tigers came away with plenty to cheer about. Their placing in the competitions show the results of their work. In First Place were Alejandra Prince in Dental Terminology and Grace Galicia in Medical Assisting. Earning second place were Audrey Lane in Clinical Specialty, Elizabeth Bolke with Health Care Photography and Ariana Ruben in Home Health Aid. Our third place winners were, Alejandra Prince in Dental Science, Adan Villegas in Dental Terminology, Iris Castaneda in Home Health Aid and Kayonna Lucero in Medical Reading.
Also earning honors were, Top Four in Category, Alicia Gonzales, Sandra Rios and Ariana Rubin, in Biomedical Debate. Those achieving Top Five were, Sandra Rios for Physical Therapy, Ariana Rubin in Pharmacology, Audrey Lane for Medical Terminology, Alexandria Gonzales in Sports Medicine and Alma Gutierrez for both Pharmacology and Medical Terminology.
In each category at the State Leadership Conference competition, the top three qualify to attend the annual International Conference. There were eight from the HSHS HOSA team who earned the right to attend.
The value of HOSA-Future Health Professionals to those seeking a career in any of the many health care and medical sciences professions is profound. HOSA is not a club that a few students in a school join. In fact, HOSA is an instructional tool that works best when integrated into the Health Sciences Education curriculum and into the classroom.
Formed in 1976, and with chartered HOSA associations in 53 states, territories and the District of Columbia, as well as affiliates in other countries, an International Leadership Conference has been held annually since 2002, with the next one scheduled for June 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The HSHS HOSA group is working hard at fundraising to be able to attend the International Conference in Nashville. This effort is spearheaded by Rebecca “Joanie” Anderson, Biomedical Science Teacher at HSHS. Any who can help with this effort, to send these outstanding international qualifiers to the conference and help them as they continue to excel and bring pride to school and community are urged to please reach out and do so.
