One of Hot Springs High School’s most recent new student activity groups, HOSA, or Health Occupation Students of America sent 11 students to the HOSA International Leadership Conference. The group, all from the new medical science career pathway courses at HSHS, earned the right to attend by their strong showing at the state level HOSA competition, which has future medical professionals matching up against each other on their knowledge and expertise in specific categories of medicine and health care.
The four-day event, June 22-25 features a health expo where students have the opportunity to talk with staff from medical schools and health-related programs from colleges and universities across the U.S. Other highlights include, health-related educational symposiums, such as learning how to suture wounds using a virtual, 3-d digital anatomy and dissection table. Students attending also were able to get a firsthand look inside an Army Forward Resuscitative Surgical Tent and talk with Army doctors and nurses.
In all, more than 10,000 HOSA members came to the event, from across the U.S., Canada, China and South Korea.
For our own team, traveling to Nashville and taking part was an opportunity to do countless new things beyond just the business of the conference.
Teacher advisor Joanie Anderson said of the experience. “The kids learned how to navigate the airport and try new foods, going places they never have before. They traded pins with people from Hawaii, Puerto Rico and everywhere in between. They visited with college reps and other organizations with medical careers in mind. They attended opening session, competed in their respective competitive events and attended the grand awards.”
The centerpiece of the conference, competitions in their focus areas, produced mixed results for our Tigers. “None of them made it to the top ten,” Anderson said, “but we are so proud of their efforts! One must be almost perfect to make it to the top ten. Most of all they had fun. We ran hard, up at 6 or 7 a.m., with curfew at 12:30 or 1:00 am). We saw Tennessee landscapes and experienced Tennessee humidity. We went to a zoo, the Andrew Jackson Hermitage Museum and completed a Zipline and Ropes course. This trip stretched our students. They are better for it intellectually; they were forced to work on interpersonal skills and they now have access to opportunities they may not have previously known existed. We had such a great trip!
One student attending, Alex Gonzales said of the experience. It was probably one of the most amazing things I have ever been a part of, give or take. We did not make it to round two, unfortunately, but it was still amazing. I went on a plane for the first time, met people from so many states and collected pins from them too! This was so amazing, and I am thankful to have had this opportunity.”
Next International Conference for our students, June 21-24, 2023 in Dallas, and our Hot Springs HOSA team is already counting down the days and preparing to earn the right to send another large group to the event
