Thanks to some persistent, diligent work by State Senator Crystal Diamond, hopes for a major refurbishment, or even a complete rebuild for T-or-C Middle School have taken on new life.
After a month’s long effort by Senator Diamond, New Mexico’s Public School Capitol Facilities Authority (PSFA) reassessed the middle school, upgrading it’s ranking, which determines state authority funding priorities from 348 on the list, all the way up to number 17. This jump up the list now qualifies our middle school for a standards-based award from the Public School Capital Outlay Council to replace the building, or fund a major renovation to it.
In a statement released announcing the rankings upgrade, Senator Diamond said, “After working with the Legislative Finance Committee all summer, I am pleased to announce that Truth or Consequences Middle School has been reassessed for a public school capital outlay award. Following the reassessment, the school moved from #348 to #17 on the ranked list, and it is now eligible for a standards-based award from the Public School Capital Outlay Council to renovate or replace the building. This is great news for the school and I want to thank the Legislative Finance Committee staff for working with me on this pressing issue.”
Diamond, whose District 35 includes all of Sierra, Luna, Hidalgo Counties as well as parts of Dona Ana County has been a strong advocate for the T-or-C Municipal School District in the New Mexico Legislature since voters elected her to the Senate by a wide margin in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.