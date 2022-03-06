When we went to Arrey Elementary School to meet their new Principal, Veronica Acosta-Everhart, we were first treated to an assembly of the students recognizing the school’s student of the month. Once the students were honored and on their way to their classrooms, Mrs. Acosta-Everhart sat down with us. This was most appropriate, because it is those students who are her central priority and passion. As with the district’s motto, “Students First.”
“I’ve been in education for 25 years,” Mrs. Acosta-Everhart told us. “I’ve been a bilingual, dual language teacher, and was Assistant Principal at Monte Vista Elementary, then Principal at MacArthur Elementary, both in Las Cruces. I’m also still working with CORE, which is through NMSU.” CORE, she told us, stands for Collaborating for Outstanding Readiness in Education, which works with educators around the state to develop resources and strategies that can help them to expand and pursue ever higher levels of excellence in teaching. “One of their slogans is ‘There is no better resource than a well-informed teacher.” She also served as an educational diagnostician for the district, working with at risk students and their families.
Our newest principal commutes to Arrey from Mesiila Park where she and her husband have raised their family. “I have two juniors in school in Las Cruces. They are involved in so much there, we didn’t want to uproot them. My other two are both in college.”
With one eye firmly on the research and data that drives advances and changes in education, she is committed to working with the faculty and staff at the school, as well as the whole Arrey community, to promote success, academic excellence and life-long learning. Her other eye, she keeps just as firmly focused on the hearts, dreams, and overall well being of the students.
Though the hours for a principal are long, and the drive home is long, Mrs’ Acosta-Everhart finds at least some time for family. “Dinner with family,” she answered when asked what she enjoyed in her down time. “When four kids are there, and we all talk, hearing all the stories and their plans and dreams. We have a ranch in Colorado where my husband keeps horses. I enjoy riding, and we have three horses down here. Hiking and just walking on the beach with my husband are all things that keep me going. I enjoy going on vacation. With two high school juniors, lately we’ve been visiting a lot of colleges.”
Hanging on one wall of the cafeteria at Arrey Elementary School are college and universities pennants from across the country. Above those pennants, in five letters big enough to span the wall is one word, “DREAM.” It is that word, coupled with those pennants that seem to sum up so much about Principal Acosta-Everhart, building a team among staff, and together working with our youngest Tigers to dare to dream and achieve those dreams.
