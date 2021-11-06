The ghosts of students and sports teams past that some say still echo off the walls of the old gym at Hot Springs High, were joined by ghouls of a more contemporary sort when a long-standing tradition, the school’s haunted house was created in the gym and opened to the public in the days surrounding Halloween. It was Hot Springs High Renaissance, student activity group that not only put in the heavy lifting of building the holiday attraction, devising and creating all the attractions in the spooky maze of frightful sights, but also were the cast of performers over three days of family fun.
In all, nearly 200 people braved the many rooms of the Haunted House this year. Its return was one more welcome tradition being rebuilt after the pandemic pause that led to the need to resort to a drive-through haunted house last year. By all accounts, this year’s attraction was enjoyed by all those who braved the experience, and those putting it on vowed an even more haunting experience next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.