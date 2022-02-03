The first Annual Sierra County Student Art Show was announced and will be held April 22-23, the location to be released at a later date. The show, sponsored by the Sierra County Arts Council and The Center Gallery Fine Art (201 Foch Street), will feature art created by Sierra County students. It will be judged in two divisions, middle school, grades 6-8 and high school, grades 9-12. Both traditional and home-schooled student entries are welcome.
Entries are being accepted now and must be in my 5:00 p.m. February 28 to be considered for inclusion in the show. All entries that are accepted for the show will be displayed, with judges awarding prizes to each grade level as well as best of show in both middle school and high school divisions. No fees will be charged for entry or any commission taken by the gallery.
The sponsors are organizing special gifts for all student entrants, and the artists are welcome to sell their art at the show. Students will keep 90 percent of any sales, with 10 percent going to the Student Art Show Project at the Sierra County Arts Council.
Those pieces selected by the judges as best of show will be exhibited at The Center Gallery Fine Art throughout the month of May.
Any wishing to help with the Student Art Show Project are urged to contact The Center Gallery Fine Art. Local student support group, We Are Tigers is collaborating with the sponsors in developing and promoting the show.
This will be a wonderful opportunity for budding student artists to jump into the arena and not only show their art, but begin to learn the process of exhibiting their art and having it judged.
Students wishing to enter the show can find entry forms at www.thecentergallery.com. More information is available by calling the gallery at 505-428-8418 or stop in at The Centre Gallery, 201 Foch Street, the corner of Main and Foch.
