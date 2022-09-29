One of the more recent additions to the panoply of student activity groups is the very academically oriented and driven, STEAM Team. Working with Hot Springs High School (HSHS) science teacher Sergio Torres, the group is building on what they did last year, when they were formed and expanding their scope to take on meet new challenges.
One of those, is the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge. It is sponsored by the Los Alamos National Laboratory and other STEM industry employers, in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the Department of Public Education. The Challenge is an engineering design initiative where high school STEM students conceptualize, design and build project models in response to the annual challenge question. The 2022 challenge is hosted by New Mexico State University, to be held December 2-3.
The HSHS STEAM Team will take on the challenge along with an expected field of 40 other teams and upwards of 350 students. The question this year is: “Imagine New Mexico as a state known for sustainable and green manufacturing. What innovations or developments could be produced to foster our schools, jobs and communities?” The top teams will win up to $5,000.
The challenge helps to build within students, skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, innovation, STEM development, breakthrough technologies and public speaking and presentation skills.
The Tiger’s STEAM Team visited the Santa Fe at Center for NM Archeology, on September 2. In a day that was both intriguing and eye-opening for the students and got them thinking outside the box. Our students raised the question about how, when we are faced with global in nature challenges, whether environmental, war, population, food supply, how are we going to think about these in new, innovative ways. How have humans adapted and evolved, changing to address issues historically.
The STEAM Team is also involved in an ongoing collaboration with New Mexico Tech in a project to collect and analyze date on water quality and composition. They are continuing work begun last year, where students collected water samples from Elephant Butte Lake, as well as from downtown T-or-C hot springs, and from the local domestic water supply. These were analyzed for salination, cyano-bacteria and other factors. Along with this, thermal calculations were done from the hot springs as part of an investigation into geo-thermal energy production.
The addition of the Arts to the traditional STEM lineup of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math more thoroughly integrates creativity into the critical thinking that has always been central to the STEM curriculum. Now STEAM, with the addition of one more letter, the “A”, adds a new dimension, bringing in humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music and visual arts, brings not only a new excitement, but also new ways of thinking about, approaching and addressing the challenges of today, and of tomorrow.
In light of this, it seems more than appropriate that the STEAM Team is partnering with the school’s drama club to produce a fundraising talent show. To be held December 9 at The Club of Sierra County, the First Annual HSHS Talent Show. This event, done in conjunction with the T-or-C Old Fashioned Christmas, sponsored by MainStreet on the same day. Be sure to mark your calendars.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
