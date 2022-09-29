One of the more recent additions to the panoply of student activity groups is the very academically oriented and driven, STEAM Team. Working with Hot Springs High School (HSHS) science teacher Sergio Torres, the group is building on what they did last year, when they were formed and expanding their scope to take on meet new challenges.

One of those, is the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge. It is sponsored by the Los Alamos National Laboratory and other STEM industry employers, in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the Department of Public Education. The Challenge is an engineering design initiative where high school STEM students conceptualize, design and build project models in response to the annual challenge question. The 2022 challenge is hosted by New Mexico State University, to be held December 2-3.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.