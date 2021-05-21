Four Fires In The Gila National Forest

Northeast of Beaverhead Administrative site; near Doagy and Corduroy Canyons, in Catron County, NM.
The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire increased by 2700 acres yesterday to 5000 acres and is still 10% contained. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping. Crews continue to hold and monitor containment lines along the north and east flanks.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed the intersection of NM Highway 52 AND NM Highway 59 and the intersection of NM Highway 52 and NM Highway 163, the roadways are closed due to the Doagy Fire, local traffic only is recommended. Visibility may be low in the areas due to smoke. Please seek an alternate route at this time and do not attempt to pass through the barricades.
The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Black Range Ranger District, in Sierra County, NM
The Drummond and the Trujillo Fires are burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. This fire is being managed for suppression using a confine and contain strategy which limits exposure of fire practitioners from direct proximity to the fire. The plan will be to keep this fire south of NM Hwy 152. The fires are burning in the scar of the 2013 Silver Fire with dead and down and multiple snags which makes it dangerous for fire fighters to be close to. Because of the dead and down trees, snags, and extremely steep terrain, during the day there will be fire-fighting resources at Emory Pass monitoring the fire
There are some trails in the vicinity of the fire which includes the Black Range Crest #79 and Grandview Trail #146. Please stay off the trail system as they are temporarily closed due to dangerous conditions. Be very cautious driving in smoke both early in the morning and late in the evening due to limited visibility.
Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park on Mogollon mountain, Wilderness Ranger District, in Catron County, NM
The Johnson Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 20 and is at 10 acres. There are some trails in the vicinity of the fire. They are Trail #153 (Mogollon Trail), #155 (Turkey Creek) and Trail #158 (Sycamore)
Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will visible from NM Highway 15, NM Highway 35, and US Highway 180..
The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.If you are unsure and want to verify where you may go within the boundaries of the Gila Wilderness, please call 575-526-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 9:00 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.