The first day of August was also the first day of school for most of those attending the district schools here. All first grade through high school seniors came back to the classroom Monday, for the youngest, kindergarten and pre-K children, first day is Monday, August 8.
Though final numbers will not be compiled until later this month, all indicators point toward another year of over 1200 student total enrollment in the five schools of the district. Last year there were 1254 officially enrolled, according to the Kids Count National Data Center.
All this week, our five district schools, across four campuses were busy with activity as students acclimated to new classrooms and sometimes, new schools. From Arrey Elementary School, the districts southernmost point, to T-or-C Elementary-Sierra Education Complex, T-or-C Middle School and Hot Springs High School, the classrooms are filling as new students learn their way around and new teachers acclimate to their new assignments.
In addition to the primary mission of teaching and learning, schools are the place of so much of the life of the community. From Tiger sports again filling the fields and courts, student activity groups, large and small, fulfilling their passions and purposes, to concerts and fundraisers and all the rest that accompanies our students and schools, a new year has begun.
First days are exciting and maybe even a little bit scary for some, but always there are among students, teachers and staff alike, old friends get reacquainted and new friendships are formed as lifelong memories being made.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.