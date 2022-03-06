Recently, in the Hot Springs High School FFA Chapter, much has been going on for our Tigers. Here is a heads up on what has happened, and what there is to expect, in these upcoming weeks. For the week of February 21, our school participated in National FFA Week. Each day at the middle school and high school there were events and activities to show our FFA spirit and commitment to the future of agriculture.
Starting off on Monday, there was no school, however, there was the District VI Leadership Development Events Competition in which students competed in Prepared and Extemporaneous Speech, FFA Creed, as well as Employment Skills. Our Tigers fought a great fight in order to make our schools and community proud.
On Tuesday, students and staff got together with their friends and participated in Twin Tuesday. This was also when the FFA officer members held a teacher appreciation luncheon and traveled to Hatch with fellow chapters in our District to meet and engage with National Officer, Jackson Sylvester, from Vermont.
Wednesday, the schools saw students and staff dressed in their best western flair in order to celebrate “Western Wednesday.” This was also when the high school participated in “Anything but a Backpack Day.” Thursday was the very well-known FFA day in which everyone wore their best FFA gear and came together to end the week with a bang during the FFA assembly.
In this exciting assembly, students competed in various games including tug of war, stick horse barrel racing, and knocker ball wars. We were also joined by our Principal, Leslie Clark, and our Dean of Students, Russell Woolf, to enjoy the fun.
Saturday, Feb 26, our judging teams traveled to Carrizozo in order to attend the Invitational Career Development Events Competition with approximately 40 schools from around the state. Our teams were able to take home a first place in Pasture and Range with Dawson Gurule placing second overall and Aubrie Carter taking third place.
Our land judging team also managed to take home second place. We also had teams competing in Agricultural Mechanics, Entomology, FBM (Farm and Business Management), Horticulture Produce, Food Science, Horse, Livestock, and Wildlife. As we take a look ahead, this weekend on March 5, Hot Springs High School will be hosting our very own Invitational. The HSHS FFA teams will also be attending and competing in two more Invitationals this March as they try to qualify for the State Career Development Events competition coming up this April. Please join us in wishing our Tigers luck as they go out and represent our community! The next monthly FFA Chapter meeting will be held on March 14, at 6:30 pm. We encourage all to attend and come see what great steps our Chapter is making as each month passes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.