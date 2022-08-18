The Hot Springs FFA Chapter began its year with their first meeting, August 15. The Monday night meeting, with parents, families of members, as well as the FFA Alumni all invited and in attendance began with a hot dog feast, with plenty of food for all.
After eating, catching up with old friends and new acquaintances, as the meal was digesting, the business portion began. Chapter President Aubrie Carter led the meeting and in longstanding FFA tradition, each of the current chapter officers all were called on to identify their station and its meaning. The current officers, installed at the final meeting and annual banquet that ended the 2021-2022 school year, along with Aubrie Carter are, Vice President Dawson Gurule, Secretary Ava Harrelson, Treasurer Bryleigh Castillo, Reporter Hannah Hawkins and Sentinel Matthew Aguirre.
As the meeting continued, the current chapter members all gathered to one side of the cafeteria while the FFA Alumni moved to the other, to conduct their own business meeting. Chapter members discussed fundraising strategies and usage of funds for the current year. Members were also encouraged to sign up on their choices of judging teams, for competition at Career and Leadership Development Events (CDEs and LDEs). These range from Pasture and Range, whose team went to the National Convention, to wildlife, forestry, ag mechanics and include public speaking, agricultural issues and employment skills. From an informal look at the signup sheets, the Hot Springs Chapter should be fielding teams in nearly 20 of the event areas.
Other business attended to was to elect Greenhand Officers, those first year FFA members elected to serve the chapter as young leaders. Those elected at the Monday meeting to serve through the school year were, President Cayden Diamond, Vice President Elaina Mays, Secretary Claire Archuleta, Treasurer Nicholas West, Reporter Katie Johnson and Sentinel Chloe Curliss.
Next was the election of Discovery Officers. These are middle school Ag students who are just beginning their FFA career. Those officers elected to serve this year were, President Shayly Cummings, Vice President Cole Boone, Secretary Reece Diamond, Treasurer Addie Castillo, Reporter McKenna Woods and Sentinel Trinity Montoya.
When all business was concluded, the time for the “fun” portion of the night arrived. There was a “friendly tournament” arranged where current FFA members challenged FFA Alumni to meet them on the volleyball courts.
With two teams from each group hastily chosen and a brief warmup time allowed, the action began. Rules were loose, line judging often done by committee and there was plenty of excitement and laughter, as well as athletes on both sides embracing their competitive sides and going for the win as much as they were going for the fun. In the end, it looked like the Alumni, many former Tiger volleyball athletes themselves, held the court, but laughter was the rule of the night.
At the end of the night, it was apparent that some things never change. Regardless of age, As much as current Tiger athletes will always ask for their pictures after a match or game, the alumni showed they still are kids at heart, as they approached this photographer asking if this block, or those serves or their prowess on the court had been captured in pictures.
All in all, the Hot Springs FFA is looking forward to another year of successes and
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.