The Hot Springs FFA Chapter began its year with their first meeting, August 15. The Monday night meeting, with parents, families of members, as well as the FFA Alumni all invited and in attendance began with a hot dog feast, with plenty of food for all.

After eating, catching up with old friends and new acquaintances, as the meal was digesting, the business portion began. Chapter President Aubrie Carter led the meeting and in longstanding FFA tradition, each of the current chapter officers all were called on to identify their station and its meaning. The current officers, installed at the final meeting and annual banquet that ended the 2021-2022 school year, along with Aubrie Carter are, Vice President Dawson Gurule, Secretary Ava Harrelson, Treasurer Bryleigh Castillo, Reporter Hannah Hawkins and Sentinel Matthew Aguirre.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

