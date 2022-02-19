On February 14, 2022, our very own Hot Springs FFA Chapter held their monthly meeting to discuss what has been going on within the chapter and what is to be expected in these upcoming weeks.
Recently a new member, Matthew Aguirre joined the chapter, taking the office of the Sentinel. In just his first month of being on the team, Matthew was chosen as officer of the month as a result of his active participation and dedication to the chapter. Not only was Matthew recognized, but middle-schoolers Shayly Cummings and Elaina Mays were both made member of the month due to their participation and hard work while attending the New Mexico Leadership Conference on January 28-30, in Albuquerque.
To take a look ahead, these next few weeks are going to be very eventful for Hot Springs FFA. Starting on February 21, 14 of our Greenhand and Chapter members will be competing in the High School District LDE’s (Leadership Development Events) will take place at Centennial High School in Las Cruces. Following that, on February 22 there will be a National FFA Officer Visit in which our High School officers as well as the Middle School officers will travel to Hatch to meet the National Secretary, Jackson Sylvester. National FFA week is February 21-25, there will be a spirit week for the High School and middle school in which each day there will be fun activities for students to participate in finishing it off with the FFA Assembly on the Thursday, February 24. Then two days later, on Saturday, there will be the CDE (Career Development Event) judging events in Carrizozo. To top it all off there will be our very own invitational CDE contest on March 5.
In these next weeks be sure to reach out and support our Tiger FFA members as they compete and come together to celebrate their successes! And be sure to attend our next meeting on March 14 to stay up to date on important events going on in our chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.