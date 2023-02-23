Leading up to FFA Week, February 18-25, with many activities at HSHS, eight members of the Hot Springs High School FFA Chapter traveled last Thursday to Santa Fe where they joined with groups from approximately 20 other school from around the state. Students were able to watch and become familiar with both the committee process and the work done there as well as a legislative session, in the Roundhouse, where the work of the people is conducted by our elected State Senators and Representatives. The group also was able to tour the entire Capitol complex, seeing the art and architecture by which it earns its reputation as one of the most beautiful state capitol buildings in the country. They represented not only the FFA, but the Sierra County community while there, advocating for FFA, agricultural education and the community.
While there, the group was proud to be introduced on the New Mexico Senate floor by Senator Crystal Diamond, who also sponsored and introduced on the floor a Senate resolution proclaiming February 16, 2023 to be FFA Day, which was unanimously passed by the Senate. Senator Diamond, an FFA alumni herself, has consistently advocated for and supported the FFA, agricultural education and the farmers and ranchers of New Mexico.
