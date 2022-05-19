The Hot Springs FFA Chapter along with Sierra County 4-H had two teams that traveled to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to compete in the National Land and Pasture and Range competition. The 4-H team, qualified last summer to enter the event, consisted of Aubrie Carter, Dawson Gurule, Conner Roberts, and Robert Walters. The FFA’s team consisting of Jesse Cassady, Shayly Cummings, Chloe Curliss and Preston Wood qualified at the FFA State judging last month.
Both teams, along with advisors, left the HSHS from the Ag Building parking lot at 8:30 a.m. on May 1. Sunday was a day of driving in super windy conditions, made easier with a stop along the way in Amarillo at the famous Big Texas Steak Ranch restaurant. The teams along with their advisors Julian Marta and Kristy Cummings and Soil and Water Representative/Coach Willard Hall arrived late in Oklahoma City Sunday evening. Monday was an early start with team practices a majority of the day in cold rainy weather. Monday night the students and advisors sat glued to the news as there was a tornado warning.
Tuesday and Wednesday were official contest practices hosted by the contest officials at different sites around Oklahoma City. The weather was alternately rainy, some sleet, cold wind, and hot sun. Tuesday evening brought some team building fun at the go kart racetrack and more tornado watching. Wednesday after team practices in the morning also traveled to the Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum was founded in 1955 and is now at 220,000 square feet of display space for western and American Indian artwork and artifacts.
Thursday morning was the contest for both teams, which was delayed by two hours due to lightning strikes and heavy rain. Thursday evening was the awards dinner and banquet, where we learned that the 4-H team was seventh in the National 4-H contest, and the FFA team finished 21st in the Nation.
Friday May 6th was a long day of driving back to NM. The teams had a lot of help along the way to get them to qualify for and travel to the National competition.
The teams would like to extend a huge thank you to the following people and groups:
Willard Hall for helping coach the teams to be successful at state and prepare for the national contest. Among those who gave so much help was, Sara Marta for helping coach both teams. Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District for sponsoring the trip to Oklahoma City. Chane and Amy Carter for their donation toward the trip, and to the Sierra County 4-H Council and the Hot Springs FFA Alumni
