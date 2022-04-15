Spring in New Mexico brings wind, but it also brought success for many Hot Springs FFA members, as the season of CDE(Career Development Events) or judging reached the New Mexico State CDEs. Coming home from that, our Pasture and Range Team, made up of Aubrie Carter, Dawson Gurule, Conner Roberts and Preston Wood was carrying the first-place trophy. Fielding two teams in Pasture and Range, the Hot Springs number two team finished in fifth place, with Jesse Casady, Chloe Curliss, Shayly Cummings and Robert Walters.
With 21 contests at the State CDE, covering all aspects of Agriculture and Ranching to choose from, the Hot Springs Chapter fielded teams in nine of them, with two teams in both Pasture and Range and in Land. All those our chapter competed in as well as the other categories are designed to help facilitate students learning through hands-on experiences.
This is the first time in two years that any chapters have been able to travel to any contests. It has been an exciting time for students and advisors. This year, the Hot Springs FFA Chapter attended invitational judging contests in Carrizozo, Las Cruces, and Roswell, as well as helped when Hot Springs hosted one.
The week of April 6-9 our teams traveled to Las Cruces to begin competing at the state level. Wednesday started the week off with Ag Mechanics taking the test portion of their contest, and lots of practice for all teams. Thursday morning Wildlife began their contest, as did the Livestock team. Food Science, Pasture and Range, and Horticulture Produce began their contests later the same morning. Ag Mechanics continued their contest in the afternoon, with the Entomology team also beginning their contests. Friday morning brought contests for Horse teams and Land early in the morning. Students whose contests were complete attended workshops hosted by NMSU.
The awards banquet was held in the Pan Am center on Friday night and our two Pasture and Range teams walked the stage to find out they were first and fifth place in the state. Chapter member Dawson Gurule and Chapter secretary Aubrie Carter and were second and third place high individual in the state.
FFA members then attended a dance hosted by New Mexico FFA to wrap up a long week of activities.
Hot Springs FFA members put in hours of practice and sacrificed a few Saturdays to be able to compete this year and are already planning for next year. Hot Springs FFA would like to thank the FFA Alumni for their continued greatly valued support of the chapter and individual members, as well as all who helped coach our teams and all the parents who allowed their children to travel to these events with our chapter.
