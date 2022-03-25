The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter sent a strong contingent to the Los Amigos Invitational CDE (Career Development Event) on March 19 in Roswell, where teams were entered in nine of the 21 different judging events. In this most recent CDE event the chapter has attended, members entering judging contests have kept a full schedule, pushing to improve in the last couple weeks leading up to the April 6-8, New Mexico State CDE.
At Roswell, 25 Hot Springs chapter members formed 11 judging teams. There were two Hot Springs teams competing in Livestock and Wildlife. In all, as many as 50 teams from over 32 schools entered. Many schools had two or three teams competing in some judging events.
Overall, Hot Springs had their best showing in Range, where they took second place, with Preston Wood with fourth high individual score, Chloe Curliss in eighth, Shayly Cummings in ninth and Jesse Casady. Hot Springs also took fifth place in Land, where Matthew Aguirre earned a sixth-place individual performance as well, of 21 teams and over 50 students competing.
Hot Springs also fielded teams in Agriculture Mechanics, Entomology, Food Science, Horticultural Produce, Wildlife, Livestock and Horse, in which Shayly Cummings finished eighth overall individually from a field of 100.
Those hard working Hot Springs FFA Chapter members entered into the CDE events were: Maci Hudson, Hannah Hawkins, Micah Spears, Amelia Gabaldon, Ernie Spitzer, Trinity Montoya, Robert Walters, Shayly Cummings, Jazmine Loera, Cole Boone, Kira Shook, Breanna Ryburn, Veronica Monsibaiz, Miranda Monsibaiz, Matthew Aguirre, Preston Wood, Melanie Spears, Chloe Curliss, Jesse Casady, Shane Neeley, Leslie Cheramie, Bryleigh Castillo, Austin Atwell, Jewelysa Requejo and Raegan Hearn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.