The school district offices were visited last week, and given a generous donation of school supplies, backpacks, and other items useful to our students. Arriving with a Spaceport America emergency response vehicles loaded with boxes to be distributed to individual schools and students were Arlis Rhodes, Security Manager for Spaceport America, Isaiah Telles and Graham Orwoll, both with Fiore Industries assigned to Spaceport America. Heading up the effort and lead in bringing the donation on Friday was Joyce Montoya-Roach of the FBI Albuquerque Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBIACAA). Both Mr. Telles and Mr. Orwoll are trained firefighters, now practicing their profession at the Spaceport America.
The FBIACAA is a non-profit organization that has as its mission to support local, state and federal law enforcement through community engagement, education and outreach.
The donations were the result of a drive for supplies conducted by these groups, with the mission of developing a relationship with schools to identify specific needs of students and try to help meet them. The group partners with Spaceport America, Staples, Walmart and other organizations and retailers to act as a bridge between their team and local communities. Much more than just an annual drive and donation of school supplies, the group wants to maintain those lines of communication with local communities and help meet student needs as they arise, throughout the year.
The donation made last week is one more example of the benefits of having Spaceport America in our backyard. The Spaceport already benefits our schools every day through a 25 percent levy on the tax money received by Spaceport America, primarily from Gross Receipts Taxes, is given to the district schools. This money, which most years amounts to a little over $100,000, helps fund STEM education, as well as other programs and activities.
So a big Sierra County “Thank you,” to the FBIACAA, the team at Fiore Enterprises, and to Spaceport America for their generous donation to our students.
