In the conference room of The Vera, off Main Street the Scat Cats Hot Springs High’s Envirothon team is working at a table, oblivious to the view out the large windows, looking out across T-or-C. The team is focused down on their topic areas, studying practicing and working through lists of hundreds of facts, data and research that will be vital to doing well at the North American Envirothon, being held July 24-30 in Ohio.
When it comes to high level expertise in the environmental sciences, the Scat Cats are who you go to. Each of the five covers a topic area, Chrisney Deseo is responsible for aquatic ecology, Edgar Pio Gracia takes lead in forestry, Gioia Mckenzie takes on wildlife, Jair Serrano’s area is soils and Cayden Tisdale covers the special topic area. In addition to the four recurring areas in environmental sciences, each year a different special topic is assigned. This year’s topic is “Waste to Resources,” which deals with the challenges and strategies for turning waste products into usable resources.
The Scat Cats has a long history of success. Since its foundation by now retired long time HSHS biology teacher Mark Hedge, the team has won ten state championships in the past eleven years. Winning state earns the team the right to represent New Mexico at the North American level, where each State, many Canadian Provinces and even teams from China now compete. Each represents the best of their state or province. Though retired from school, Hedge, as he is almost universally called, has remained as advisor, mentor and coach for the Scat Cats. He is still very much a teacher and takes his responsibilities for not only building a high level of excellence in the team, but in guiding them as they prepare for the next chapters of their lives, after high school. This year, he is aided by a former Scat Cat, Dylan Cunnington, who as assistant coach/advisor, will also accompany the team to Ohio.
In these final weeks of work, in addition to study, the Scat Cats have to raise the funds to cover the understandably high costs of representing New Mexico at the final level of Envirothon. Entry fees, air travel, hotel and meals, as well as ground transportation costs all add up. Though the team still has a way to go in this effort, each year the community has stepped up to help this elite team continue to carry the banner at the national level.
