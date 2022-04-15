Two representatives from Elks Lodge 2885 of Elephant Butte paid a visit to Hot Springs High School, where they made a generous donation of $1,000 to the senior class. It will be used for various activities and items needed during the run up to graduation, including graduation week activities in which the Class of 2022 will participate. These include the Senior Class trip, and other traditional activities, some of which had been on hold the past couple of years.
Shown in the accompanying photo, seniors from the Class of 2022, both Student Body Officers and Senior Class Officers receive the check from the Elks Lodge members. From left to right are, HSHS Principal Leslie Clark, Student Class Treasurer Domonique Escobar, Senior Class President Jessica Wells, Ganae Morris Leading Knight of Elks Lodge 2885, Student Body President Kalista Cates, Student Body Vice President Audrey Lane, Elks Lodge 2885 Exalted Ruler Bill Hickox, and Student Body Secretary Cody Escobar.
