Bedroxx Bowling Alley and Point Blanc Winery and Taproom were buzzing with activity Saturday evening, and not from the sound of bowling pins falling. Instead, they were the scene of the retirement party for much beloved and longtime Hot Springs High English teacher, Tiger football coach, and friend to so many, Daniel Terrazas, or as almost everyone knows him, Coach T.
Organized by his teaching colleague in the English Department, Robin Wyatt and HSHS Registrar and Administrative Assistant Trish Schwartz, with plenty of other help, the soiree was attended by around 100 or more friends, fellow teachers, other school staff, students and community members It was a party replete with plentiful food, great drink, both soft drinks and more adult beverages, two beautiful cakes and plenty of stories and tales, some tall and some true, from Coach T’s 25 years of service to our students, and even delving into his time as a student at HSHS, from which he graduated.
Among those sharing memories for the enjoyment of attendees, were Robin Wyatt, HSHS Dean of Students, teammate and friend Russell Woolf, Fellow coach and friend Jason Garcia, teaching colleague, fellow coach and an athlete under Coach T when he was a student athlete at HSHS, Derek Bean, and Schools Superintendent Channell Segura.
Coach T was presented with a framed collection of press clippings showing a few of his great many sports highlights, and his association with the Freedom Writers Program, which he came through. That gift, made by one of his students, Marissa Varela, was presented to him by she and Devin Gonzalez, another of his students and an athlete on his football team. Both students were also on the Tiger track team, of which he was an assistant coach.
So, even as the schools bid farewell to one of its greatest Tigers, he will still be a feature, never out of sight or out of mind, across the Sierra County community. He will however, now have time to travel, apparently mostly to football games, at both the collegiate and professional level, something he has long said he wished he had more time for.
Coach T has earned his retirement and the gratitude of the entire community and that of the thousands of students, whose lives he he dedicated his own to making better. So, to Daniel Terrazas, Coach T, teacher, coach, mentor, writer and most of all, friend, not goodbye but see you around.
