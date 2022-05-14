The T-or-C Municipal School District's Board of Education recently conducted surveys of the district's teachers and of the parents and community members in order to get feedback on a number of questions related to the schools' climate and culture. Board members independent of district or individual school's administrators or staff devised the questions, conducted the surveys, and gathered and examined the data.
The results were shown and discussed at the May 9 School Board meeting. Provided here are links to the survey results as published on the school district's web site.
