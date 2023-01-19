An off-campus incident in the morning hours of Thursday January 12, when a vehicle carrying a number of illegal border crossers crashed near the high school, sparked response at both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle Schools. The accident left one injured, while an unknown number were seen fleeing the scene. The U.S. Border Patrol and local law enforcement searched for those fleeing the scene near the intersection of North Date Street and Ashbaugh Drive.
On learning of the incident, both schools shifted to a “shelter in place” status, in accordance with their safety plan. During this time, instruction continued with students staying in the classrooms they were in when the safety and security measure was enacted. The measure was lifted shortly before noon and both schools returned to their normal school class schedules.
The incident came to the school’s attention when HSHS Ag teacher, Julian Marta saw border patrol vehicles on campus and alerted HSHS Dean of Students, Russell Woolf, as Principal Leslie Clark was not on campus. With local authorities notified, the shelter in place order was given.
As it turned out, none of those fleeing the accident were found to have entered either campus, at no time were student lives in any real danger. Quick thinking on the part of school personnel and local law enforcement saw plans in place put into effect, ensuring that students and school staff were being protected from any potential threat.
The T-or-C Municipal School District and individual schools’ administrators working together and with local law enforcement, as part of their continual and ongoing evaluation of their planning, to see if any adjustments to the safety and security plans already in place are needed.
On Friday, Principal Clark held an assembly at HSHS where questions and concerns raised by students were addressed and the importance of the safety and security plan were discussed.
