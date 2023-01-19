Municipal Schools

Auto Accident Leads To Brief Shelter In Place At Schools

An off-campus incident in the morning hours of Thursday January 12, when a vehicle carrying a number of illegal border crossers crashed near the high school, sparked response at both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle Schools. The accident left one injured, while an unknown number were seen fleeing the scene. The U.S. Border Patrol and local law enforcement searched for those fleeing the scene near the intersection of North Date Street and Ashbaugh Drive.

On learning of the incident, both schools shifted to a “shelter in place” status, in accordance with their safety plan. During this time, instruction continued with students staying in the classrooms they were in when the safety and security measure was enacted. The measure was lifted shortly before noon and both schools returned to their normal school class schedules.

