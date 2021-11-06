There was an impressive array of creativity, talent and skill of execution on display this week at Hot Springs High School (HSHS). I’m talking, of course, about the stunning collection of art produced by Glenda Eischens’ English Learners and English Support students commemorating Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The October 31-November 2 holiday, origins of which trace to Mexico.
The day of mourning, remembering and celebrating family members who have died, both very recent or long past, is a tradition that ties generations of families and community together while honoring those departed.
The students of Mrs. Eischens’ class were tasked with creating an Ofrendas, or home alter, with traditional elements, including a story that spoke of the family member they were honoring. Typically, these are filled with family anecdotes and the sorts of details that talk about why that loved one was special to the person who is building the Ofrendas. As part of the assignment, the written story was to be done in both Spanish and English.
Each Ofrendas might contain a rendition or photograph of the family member, drawings, paintings or constructed objects, each laden with symbolism, depicting things that the one being honored enjoyed most or meant the most to them.
Also contained in the alter is food and drink that was special to the person, that they might join in the feast. In this particular assignment, students had to sculpt with clay to make food representations, and empty drink containers, and in some, cigarette packs. Electric lights took the place of what would normally be candles.
The element most recognizable by people worldwide is the stylized and exquisitely decorated skull, either in picture or sculpted, that is central to the Ofrendas. These are often seen crusted with jewels, semiprecious stones or other objects.
In fulfilling the assignment, HSHS students sometimes even found themselves learning details about ancestors and family members they did not previously know, and in some cases reconnecting with family who still live in Mexico.
Most of the students involved in the project were either born in Mexico or are of the first generation born in this country. For some, the project was as emotional and personally fulfilling as it was educational.
When each student completed their Ofrendas, the entire collective display was put together, creating something as visually striking as it is culturally important for both community and family.
