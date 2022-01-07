Arrey Elementary Principal Named

In a January 4 release, the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District introduced Mrs. Veronica Acosta-Everhart as the new Principal at Arrey Elementary School. The position, which opened at the end of the 2020-2021 school year in June had remained unfilled with the district intent on securing the most qualified candidate possible.
Mrs. Acosta-Everhart was most recently with the New Mexico State University CORE Project (Collaborating for Outstanding Readiness in Education) where she served as an Assistant Director.
NMSU-CORE is a program dedicated to supporting building student first strategies for K-12 districts to enhance instructional practices that help each student achieve their goals. While working with CORE she was part of several projects contracted by the Special Education Division of the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED), offering coaching, conferences, professional learning and development, and Irlen Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome training and certification.
Mrs. Acosta-Everhart has been an educator for over 23 years. She comes to the position at Arrey Elementary with a wide range of experience at the elementary level which includes being an instructional coach, a school administrator, a school diagnostician, a dual language teacher, and a math interventionist. She has a long-standing commitment to supporting teachers in offering an educational experience for all students with a goal of furthering their achievement in their approach to learning and helping them to become the best version of themselves possible.
She has four children, two who are sophomores in college and two juniors in high school. along with them, the family includes two dogs, three horses, and one very patient and supportive husband.
She and her family spend a lot of time attending the high schooler’s sporting events and enjoying family dinners together.
District Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura spoke highly of her in announcing Mrs. Acosta-Everhart’s acceptance of the position. “I am so pleased to welcome Mrs. Acosta-Everhart to our school district. She is a passionate bilingual educational leader who has strong skillsets and a commitment to student and teacher success. I would like to publicly thank our Arrey Elementary Staff, and our Co-Leaders, Mrs. Pam Ruffini and Ms. Samantha Kuchen, for working collectively to maintain a smooth function of the school during the fall semester. Arrey Elementary School is a special place and is going to continue to grow and achieve under the leadership of Principal Acosta-Everhart.”
Principal Veronica Acosta-Everhart will soon be announcing a date and time for a “Meet and Greet” with students, families, and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.