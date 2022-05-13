With swirling colors, flying hats and abounding with dancing, laughter and smiles, the students of Arrey Elementary School treated the entire community to a Cinco de Mayo celebration of music and dance. Each class at the school had a performance of dance they spent long hours over the preceding weeks perfecting. Before a standing room crowd of parents, family members and others from the community, the students showed off their moves as well as their costumes, selected for the occasion. The program was greeted with hearty applause and loud cheers for the students.
Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the Fifth of May, marks the anniversary of Mexico’s 1862 victory over the forces of the French Empire in the battle of Puebla. The annual celebrations of the event began just one year later, in California and the same year was declared a National holiday in Mexico, still celebrated with parades, meals and battle reenactments. Festive celebrations in the U.S. spread across the Southwest and the country to be a time to embrace and celebrate Mexican American culture in a day of music, dancing and wonderful food and drink.
