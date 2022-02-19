There’s a fresh new breeze stirring through the halls at Hot Springs High School. With winter’s end approaching, and the first hints of spring in the air, we made our way to school, called in to the principal’s office.
Sitting down to speak with Leslie Clark, the newest Tiger addition to the HSHS team, coming aboard as Principal, one is immediately struck by her energy, optimism and enthusiasm for the students.
“I’ve been in education for 23 years,” Mrs. Clark told us. “Started as an EA, an educational assistant, then to teaching science and finally as an administrator. The last eight years were as the principal at Magdalena High.”
Mrs. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, focusing on science, as well as two master’s degrees. Mrs. Clark also serves as a site director for the Summer Science Program, a national summer program that offers a total immersion 39-day summer session in which 36 students from across the country, working with faculty, perform research and analyze data, networking with students worldwide. Students completing this program typically are recruited by elite universities nationwide when they graduate high school.
In Magdalena, Mrs. Clark, with her husband raised two sons, and now have three grandchildren. “He has his horses, and stables and arena all set up. He does team roping and he teaches, coaches JV Basketball, drives a school bus, he does it all.” With family here in Sierra County, Mrs. Clark was no stranger to the area, and was excited for the opportunity to work and live here.
When we talked about her plans for the school, Mrs. Clark’s eyes sparkled. “There is such an excellent and supportive staff here. Everyone is so focused on the students and their success, pushing the bar higher. Custodians, cafeteria workers, the teachers and EA’s, from the bus drivers to the office staff here, they really are wonderful.”
We asked what she would like to do here, what changes she might make. “Well, this is really just day two and a half for me so right now I’m learning, asking questions and getting to know everyone. I want input from the entire staff. Ask me in two or three months.” Pressing a little more, we asked her for just one example. “Just to help instill and increase the pride in the school among the students. Pride and ownership. So that they really feel it’s their school, that feeling of wanting to take care of it and each other.”
The story of Mrs. Clark coming to be here is one all our Tigers should relate to. “I saw the posting for the principal position here listed just before getting into my car, when I started it up, “Eye of the Tiger” came on the radio. It was a sign. So yes, you’ll be seeing me at the games. I’ll work the concession stand, sweep the floor, whatever it takes and anywhere I can help.”
Though only a few days into what we hope will be a long and productive tenure at Hot Springs High, our new principal is already actively seeking out students to talk with, and staff and faculty she can depend on. “I can’t say enough good things about the team right here in the office. Mr. Woolf, Trish, Amanda, Jennie, they have been amazing and work so well together.” I look at the team, and I mean everyone, staff, faculty and students, and I know that I’m the lucky one.”
