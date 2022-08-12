After reviewing the application packets of the 18 people vying for the position of Municipal District Schools Superintendent, the Board of Education emerged from executive session Monday night, and voted to reopen the search and extend the period for submission another two weeks. The deadline for applying is now August 19, after which the board indicated that they would schedule a special meeting to review and make decisions regarding the formation of an advisory board and how interviews would be scheduled and structured.
At their August 8 meeting the board discussed but did not vote on various compositions of an advisory panel. It was an informal consensus that it. Would include members from Central Administration and school principals, those being who the successful candidate would most closely be working with as well as at least a teacher or union representative and community member. Board President, Christine LaFont pointed out that the board members themselves, are in fact, elected to represent the community. The final decision would rest with the board, as hiring of school superintendent is one of their primary, state mandated responsibilities.
Though there was a degree of urgency in filling the position, left vacant by the resignation of Dr. Channell Segura, effective August 5, in voting the extend the search, the school board felt it important to get it done right rather than get it done quickly.
Qualifications for the superintendent include having New Mexico Administrative License and having experience in both teaching and administration. The essential duties and responsibilities include being the chief executive officer for the school district, coordinating the work of all administrative staff, executing board policies and recommending policies to the board for the improvement of the system and its educational service to students, teachers and community.
Other duties of the superintendent include, subject to the Board of Education, the business management of all schools, maintenance of school facilities and equipment, coordination and supervision of transportation, administration and supervision of all instructional programs as well as the general welfare and safety of students and teachers.
The superintendent is also responsible for attending educational conferences, participating in professional and instructional workshops and keeping themselves and the board up to date on educational trends, state policies and advances in the field.
The superintendent reports directly to and is evaluated by the school board.
The stated goal of the superintendent is to provide leadership in developing and maintaining the best possible educational programs and services for students, staff and community.
The Board approved appointing the Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer, Nichole Burgin to act as Interim Superintendent until such time as a new superintendent is secured. The vote was 3-2 with Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman, Mark Hedge and Board President Christine LaFont voting in the affirmative and Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney and Julianne Stroup voting against.
OTHER SCHOOL BOARD ACTION
The school board learned that the Community Schools grant from the state had been approved for renewal. The Community Schools program works to build bridges of partnerships between school and community. At Arrey Elementary School, one of its signature accomplishments has been the establishment and ongoing promotion and management of the Food Pantry. Many families from across the community are members and take advantage of this program, which works in conjunction with Roadrunner Food Bank, Las Cruces and local grocers including Baquera’s Grocery in Arrey and Village Market and Jim’s Market in Hatch.
At Hot Spring High there is a search on for a new Community Schools Coordinator since Alfredo Aguirre’s leaving to take on the position of Director of Safety and Security for the school district.
•The board voted to approve a revised contract with Terry Berridge, who provides Social Work services in the district. Currently Ms Berridge is contracted to provide 28 hours a week of social work services at the high school. With the district engaged in trying to fill an open position for a social worker at the middle school, with the revised contract she will be available to fill the gap at the middle school until the position is filled. The board also voted to revise their contract with E-Luma to provide Occupational Therapy evaluations. In the last year there were 25 evaluations needed. This year, with many of the existing O.T. evaluations being outdated and an already expanded case load, the schools are preparing for a larger caseload.
•Though the official count will not be made until August 15, all schools are reporting an anticipated increase in enrollment with the overall district enrollment projected to be as much as 86 students over last year. We will report on official numbers onice they are compiled and released.
•Two new assistant principals were introduced. At T-or-C Middle School, Mr. Anthony Bastine has taken the position of Assistant Principal and Mr. Reynaldo Gonzalez, was selected to fill the position at TCES/SEC. Look for more on both these new administrators in the near future.
•Hot Springs High Principal Leslie Clark announced in her report that the student activity group Tigers Unidos would be engaged in a community cleanup on World Cleanup Day in September. They are partnering with the T-or-C Litter Pickers and hope to help beautify the community.
Ms. Clark also announced that Homecoming would be held Friday, October 14 with the football game being against District 3A foe, Cobre. A Saturday evening Homecoming Dance will be the culmination of a week of traditional homecoming activities, including a Thursday night bonfire in the vacant area adjacent to the school.
•It was announced that as part of enhancing school safety and security all access points to Tiger Stadium, including the running track would be kept locked during school hours. If access is needed during those times, individuals should inquire at the school office.
•The district reported gratefully accepting donations from the Church at the Butte of backpacks filled with school supplies and a donation of $1,390 from the First Savings Bank, to be used for student activities.
The Board has scheduled a Special Meeting for Monday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the School Board Room at Central Administration, 910 Date Street.
