NAMED INTERIM SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT - The Municipal School Board named Nichole Burgin as Interim Superintendent at their August 8 meeting. Shown here at the Monday evening meeting, current Chief Academic and Federal Programs Officer Nichole Burgin, on left with School Board President, Christy LaFont. Burgin will serve in the position until it is filled by the board. 

After reviewing the application packets of the 18 people vying for the position of Municipal District Schools Superintendent, the Board of Education emerged from executive session Monday night, and voted to reopen the search and extend the period for submission another two weeks. The deadline for applying is now August 19, after which the board indicated that they would schedule a special meeting to review and make decisions regarding the formation of an advisory board and how interviews would be scheduled and structured.

At their August 8 meeting the board discussed but did not vote on various compositions of an advisory panel. It was an informal consensus that it. Would include members from Central Administration and school principals, those being who the successful candidate would most closely be working with as well as at least a teacher or union representative and community member. Board President, Christine LaFont pointed out that the board members themselves, are in fact, elected to represent the community. The final decision would rest with the board, as hiring of school superintendent is one of their primary, state mandated responsibilities.

