The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Truth or Consequences Police Department, went to 616 Corbett St in Truth or Consequences, in an attempt to apprehend Shania L. Smith, 25, who had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest.
After arriving at the residence deputies and officers were able to determine that Smith was inside the residence, and subsequently the sheriff’s deputies obtained a Seventh Judicial District Court search warrant for the residence.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies recovered methamphetamines and fentanyl from the residence.
Shania Smith was taken into custody for the outstanding felony arrest warrant. This is an ongoing investigation and more criminal charges are pending for the seized controlled substances.
